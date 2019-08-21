Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.83. 72,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.40.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

