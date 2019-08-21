Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.57 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $4.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, KuCoin, Huobi Korea and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.60 or 0.04863488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,889,026 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Hotbit, Coinall, ABCC, Bgogo, BitMax, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Bithumb, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

