Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. 7,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,030. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

