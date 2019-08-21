Analysts Set Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $96.98

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $55,426.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,637 shares of company stock worth $11,171,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 982.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 426,405 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,993 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,494. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.