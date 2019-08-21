Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $90.17

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 33.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. Target has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

