Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $90.17

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TGT opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. Target has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.