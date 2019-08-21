Analysts Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $36.33

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $18,742,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.