Analysts Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $36.33

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $18,742,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
