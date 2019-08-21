Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT at $29.67

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Silgan by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 151,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 6,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,577. Silgan has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

