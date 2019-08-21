Analysts Set Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $11.75

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rev Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

