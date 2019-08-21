Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $121.33

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 1,563,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

