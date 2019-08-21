Analysts Set McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Target Price at GBX 131.80

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 131.80 ($1.72).

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of LON MCS remained flat at $GBX 135.50 ($1.77) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 511,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a market cap of $728.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 108.40 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.27.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.