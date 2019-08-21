Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $130.09

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. 7,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Equifax has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $145.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

