Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $56.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

BAM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,070,000 after buying an additional 398,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,693,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 42,668 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

