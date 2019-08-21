Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) PT at $218.30

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.37.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.40. 5,828,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

