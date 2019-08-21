Analysts Set ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $10.03

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ADT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 329,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,892. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

