Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

8/13/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

8/12/2019 – ANGI Homeservices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2019 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They wrote, “ANGI pro forma revenue growth was +20% YoY, but results missed the mark for the third consecutive quarter, and the magnitude of this quarter’s shortfall was the largest of the three.””

8/9/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/8/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

7/19/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/16/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

7/15/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

7/11/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/26/2019 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2019 – ANGI Homeservices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $155,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,076,608 shares of company stock worth $14,880,030. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,720 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,447,000 after buying an additional 1,327,312 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 976,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

