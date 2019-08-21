Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cytosorbents (CTSO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) recently:

8/8/2019 – Cytosorbents was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – Cytosorbents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

8/7/2019 – Cytosorbents was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Cytosorbents was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – Cytosorbents was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2019 – Cytosorbents was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Cytosorbents was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 1,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,617. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Cytosorbents Corp has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

