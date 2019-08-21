Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $10.32 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 619.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.