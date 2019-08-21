Analysts Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Mcdonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.71. 1,828,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,653. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

