Analysts Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $90.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.96 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $93.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $364.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $365.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.11 million, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $359.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

AMSF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. 78,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,892. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,696,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 2,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.