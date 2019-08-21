Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,488. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

