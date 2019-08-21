Analysts Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Studio City International.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $149.71 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Studio City International stock remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.