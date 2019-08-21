Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

GALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein purchased 4,680,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,932.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 197,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,307. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.