Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $67,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

