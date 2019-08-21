Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,452 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $51,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 154,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 288,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock remained flat at $$72.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

