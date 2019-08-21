Ampleforth Tops 1-Day Volume of $251,971.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00006834 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $251,971.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.32 or 0.04961489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 62,858,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,993 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

