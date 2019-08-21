Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,883,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,699,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

