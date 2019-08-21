American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.