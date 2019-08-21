Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $770,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,827.74 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,900.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock worth $27,690,021 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.