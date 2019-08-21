Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 3,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $203,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 780.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 142,857 shares during the last quarter.

