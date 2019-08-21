Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.13

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $11.50. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 67,392 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

