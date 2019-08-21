Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.42. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.96.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.47. 8,076,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $444.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

