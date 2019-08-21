Alchemint Standards Trading 38.2% Lower Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $310,537.00 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

