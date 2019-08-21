AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $943,600.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 305,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 151.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

