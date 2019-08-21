Alacer Gold (ASR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alacer Gold (TSE: ASR):

8/19/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Alacer Gold was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.35.

7/31/2019 – Alacer Gold was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

7/23/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

7/19/2019 – Alacer Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50.

7/15/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

6/28/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ASR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alacer Gold Corp has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.08.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

