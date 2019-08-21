AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, BitForex and BtcTrade.im. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $114,473.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BitForex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Allcoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

