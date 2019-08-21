Afya (AFYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA):

8/13/2019 – Afya is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Afya is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Afya is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Afya is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

AFYA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 216,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,699. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

