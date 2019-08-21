AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,079,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,533.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at $795,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,980 shares of company stock worth $4,500,870 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

AFL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 3,470,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

