Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $6.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 3,524.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

AFMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 252,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

