AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $873,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock worth $4,484,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $159,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $185,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

