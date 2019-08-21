Aeon 1-Day Volume Tops $3,342.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00006876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Aeon has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00795254 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.