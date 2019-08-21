Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.30). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

ADVM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,358. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $747.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

