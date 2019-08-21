Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanz Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates primarily in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, through its subsidiaries. Advanz Pharma Corp., formerly known as Concordia International Corp., is based in LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanz Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CXRXF stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316. The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Advanz Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Advanz Pharma had a net margin of 322.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanz Pharma will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

