Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $3.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $17.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.93 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 191,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.