ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

