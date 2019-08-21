Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $1.93. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 36,066 shares.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $63,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

