ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

