ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
