AC3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $829,658.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. AC3 has a total market cap of $829,658.00 and approximately $716.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.