Abyss Token Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and $85,473.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.04845709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, DDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Indodax, ZBG, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

