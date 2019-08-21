AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 705,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 359,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

