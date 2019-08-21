Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 910,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

